Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.30. Exeo Entertainment shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Exeo Entertainment, Inc engages in the design, development, license, manufacture, and marketing of consumer electronics in the video gaming and smart television sector. Its products include the Psyko Krypton surround sound headphones, Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones, Zaaz keyboard, and the Extreme Gamer.

