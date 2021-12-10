Exos Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,453,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

