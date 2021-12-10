Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNAB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,393,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,833,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,650,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,148,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,521,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNAB opened at $9.89 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.