Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 5,458 Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Exos Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities comprises approximately 0.8% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,670,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

NASDAQ LEGA opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.