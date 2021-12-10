Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Insider Eugene K. Alger Sells 11,500 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EXPD opened at $128.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.71 and a twelve month high of $132.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.38.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after purchasing an additional 368,421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.