Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.07 and last traded at $36.33. 8,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 604,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Expensify Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

