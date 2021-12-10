Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $265.06 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.