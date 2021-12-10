Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $73.00 at Barclays

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

NYSE XOM opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.06 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 173,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $4,533,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 190,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

