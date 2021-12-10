Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $300.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $329.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.09. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

