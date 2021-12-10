Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,162,000 after buying an additional 2,212,470 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,236,000 after buying an additional 73,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after buying an additional 818,387 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,777,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,509,000 after buying an additional 453,672 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.90 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09.

