Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 96,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $937,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV opened at $216.97 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.49 and a 12-month high of $221.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.