Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

