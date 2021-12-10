Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,743 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

NYSE USB opened at $57.21 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

