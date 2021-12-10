Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $302.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

