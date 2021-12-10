Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.20 Million in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $105.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $83.60 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.47.

