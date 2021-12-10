Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,471,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average is $118.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.