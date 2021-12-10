Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,928 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after buying an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,906,000 after buying an additional 315,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,970,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $143.09 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.71 and its 200 day moving average is $137.18.

