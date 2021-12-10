Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,928 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.71 and its 200 day moving average is $137.18.

