Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 767 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

