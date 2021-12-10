Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on INGR. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.