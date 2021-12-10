Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.20 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

ITOT opened at $105.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.47. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $83.60 and a 12-month high of $107.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.