Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Ferrari by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104,275 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RACE opened at $260.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

