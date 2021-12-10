Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) vs. Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Financial Contrast

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -16.05% -35.38% -8.00% Cleveland-Cliffs 12.44% 75.62% 13.97%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ferroglobe and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 0 3 9 0 2.75

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $26.91, suggesting a potential upside of 33.77%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ferroglobe and Cleveland-Cliffs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 1.04 -$246.34 million ($1.42) -4.48 Cleveland-Cliffs $5.35 billion 1.88 -$122.00 million $3.87 5.20

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Ferroglobe. Ferroglobe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Ferroglobe on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

