Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

