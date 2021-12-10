Financial Analysis: Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) vs. Its Rivals

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: PTIX) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Protagenic Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -$2.55 million -5.81 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 48.82

Protagenic Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. Protagenic Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -92.17% -67.05% Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors -1.97% -77.28% 1.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Protagenic Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors 1205 6049 11292 322 2.57

Protagenic Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.87%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 3.30, suggesting that their average share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protagenic Therapeutics rivals beat Protagenic Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

