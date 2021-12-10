Financial Comparison: ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) versus Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA)

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Touchstone Bankshares alerts:

59.8% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and ServisFirst Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $2.29 million $1.21 9.79 ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 10.46 $169.57 million $3.77 21.44

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Touchstone Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Touchstone Bankshares and ServisFirst Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A ServisFirst Bancshares 0 4 0 0 2.00

ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus target price of $79.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.28%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Touchstone Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A ServisFirst Bancshares 46.29% 19.47% 1.56%

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Touchstone Bankshares on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.