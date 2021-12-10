Financial Review: Novation Companies (NOVC) vs. Its Rivals

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS: NOVC) is one of 20 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Novation Companies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Novation Companies has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novation Companies’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.1% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novation Companies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Novation Companies Competitors 123 531 635 20 2.42

As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 22.61%. Given Novation Companies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novation Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Novation Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies -11.03% N/A -47.75% Novation Companies Competitors 2.43% 9.55% 2.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novation Companies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $51.35 million -$9.17 million -1.25 Novation Companies Competitors $4.40 billion $119.70 million 0.93

Novation Companies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies. Novation Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Novation Companies competitors beat Novation Companies on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Cos., Inc. through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

