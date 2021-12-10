Financial Review: Yelp (NYSE:YELP) & European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp 3.79% 4.60% 3.36% European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yelp and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 5 3 0 2.10 European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80

Yelp currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $31.11, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%. Given European Wax Center’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Yelp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yelp and European Wax Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $872.93 million 3.06 -$19.42 million $0.47 77.74 European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

European Wax Center has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yelp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Yelp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yelp beats European Wax Center on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

