Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTT. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE:FTT traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 454,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$26.56 and a 12 month high of C$40.22.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

