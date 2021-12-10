First Internet Bancorp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $4.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.72. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $46.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $21,875,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,421,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 50,012 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 41,167 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.