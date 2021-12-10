First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.92 and last traded at $159.60. Approximately 46,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 57,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 103.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

