First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

