FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Mizuho

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NYSE:FE opened at $39.40 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

