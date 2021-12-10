Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.820-$4.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.84 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Five Below also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.360-$2.480 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.66. 10,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,633. Five Below has a 12 month low of $153.34 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.72.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

