Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 3.9%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.33. 2,558,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 78,716,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

