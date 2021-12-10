ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

ForgeRock stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

