Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Lessened by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,533,000 after purchasing an additional 172,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,386 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock traded up $11.95 on Friday, hitting $328.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.75. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.16 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.