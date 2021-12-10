Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,651,000 after acquiring an additional 567,605 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 609,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,880,000 after acquiring an additional 526,797 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,458,000 after acquiring an additional 260,230 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 93,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.41. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

