Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

