Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 236 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $132.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $134.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

