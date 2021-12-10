Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 9,784 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 2.0% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $180.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.00. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

