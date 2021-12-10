Fractal Achieves Market Cap of $2.79 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Fractal has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $349,491.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.07 or 0.08054047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00082336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,504.62 or 0.98582187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

