Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.83. 9,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 71,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,441,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,168,000 after acquiring an additional 411,228 shares during the period.

