Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $396.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.07 and a 200-day moving average of $390.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.10 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

