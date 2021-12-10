Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Amundi bought a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 76.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after acquiring an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 84.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,366,000 after acquiring an additional 411,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after acquiring an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

