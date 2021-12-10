FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives $8.75 Average PT from Analysts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 4.75. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 161.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 904,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

