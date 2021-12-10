Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

