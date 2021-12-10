Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. 17,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Funko has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $871.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,694. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

