FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vallourec in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vallourec’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Vallourec alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

VLOWY stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.81. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.