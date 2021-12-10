FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $9.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $12.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

CSL opened at $239.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $244.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.